Jock Landale And Hawks Play Rockets On March 20

Landale tallied five points and five assists in his most recent action, a 135-120 win over the Mavericks on March 18. Landale is averaging 10.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 110 points per game against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the league in points allowed.

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