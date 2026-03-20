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Jock Landale
Atlanta Hawks

Jock Landale

Atlanta Hawks • #31 C

Jock Landale And Hawks Play Rockets On March 20

Jock Landale and the Atlanta Hawks play the Houston Rockets on Friday, March 20. Landale's points prop was 6.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Landale tallied five points and five assists in his most recent action, a 135-120 win over the Mavericks on March 18. Landale is averaging 10.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 110 points per game against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jock Landale

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