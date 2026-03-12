FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Jock Landale
Jock Landale

Atlanta Hawks • #31 C

Jock Landale And Hawks Take On Nets On March 12

Jock Landale and the Atlanta Hawks play the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, March 12. Landale's points prop was 8.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Landale totaled in his last action, a 124-112 win over the Mavericks on March 10. Landale is averaging 10.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Nets rank 16th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 115.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jock Landale

