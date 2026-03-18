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Jock Landale
Atlanta Hawks

Jock Landale

Atlanta Hawks • #31 C

Jock Landale And Hawks Play Mavericks On March 18

Jock Landale and the Atlanta Hawks play the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, March 18. Landale's points prop was 8.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 124-112 win over the Magic on March 16, Landale tallied eight points. Landale is averaging 10.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks rank 23rd in the league in points allowed, giving up 118.2 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jock Landale

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