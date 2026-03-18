Jock Landale And Hawks Play Mavericks On March 18

In his last appearance, a 124-112 win over the Magic on March 16, Landale tallied eight points. Landale is averaging 10.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks rank 23rd in the league in points allowed, giving up 118.2 points per game.

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