Jock Landale And Hawks Take On Bucks On March 14

In his last appearance, a 108-97 win over the Nets on March 12, Landale put up four points. Landale is averaging 10.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 115.9 points per contest against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 17th in the league in points allowed.

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