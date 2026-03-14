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Jock Landale
Atlanta Hawks

Jock Landale

Atlanta Hawks • #31 C

Jock Landale And Hawks Take On Bucks On March 14

Jock Landale and the Atlanta Hawks play the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, March 14. Landale's points prop was 7.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 108-97 win over the Nets on March 12, Landale put up four points. Landale is averaging 10.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 115.9 points per contest against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 17th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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