Jevon Carter And Magic Take On Thunder On March 17

Last time out on March 16, Carter posted 13 points and two steals in a 124-112 loss to the Hawks. Carter is averaging 6.1 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 107.7 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the NBA in points allowed.

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