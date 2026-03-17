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Jevon Carter
Orlando Magic

Jevon Carter

Orlando Magic • #2 PG

Jevon Carter And Magic Take On Thunder On March 17

Jevon Carter and the Orlando Magic play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, March 17. Carter's points prop was 6.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 16, Carter posted 13 points and two steals in a 124-112 loss to the Hawks. Carter is averaging 6.1 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 107.7 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jevon Carter

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