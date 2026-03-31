Jevon Carter And Magic Play Suns On March 31

Carter had seven points and two steals in his most recent action, a 139-87 loss to the Raptors on March 29. Carter is averaging 6.6 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Suns rank sixth in the league in points allowed, conceding 111.1 points per game.

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