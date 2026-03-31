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Jevon Carter
Orlando Magic

Jevon Carter

Orlando Magic • #2 PG

Jevon Carter And Magic Play Suns On March 31

Jevon Carter and the Orlando Magic play the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, March 31. Carter's points prop was 6.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Carter had seven points and two steals in his most recent action, a 139-87 loss to the Raptors on March 29. Carter is averaging 6.6 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Suns rank sixth in the league in points allowed, conceding 111.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jevon Carter

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