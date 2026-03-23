Jevon Carter And Magic Play Pacers On March 23

Last time out on March 21, Carter put up 13 points in a 105-104 loss to the Lakers. Carter is averaging 6.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers are surrendering 120.4 points per game, which ranks 27th in the NBA.

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