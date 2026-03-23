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Jevon Carter
Orlando Magic

Jevon Carter

Orlando Magic • #2 PG

Jevon Carter And Magic Play Pacers On March 23

Jevon Carter and the Orlando Magic play the Indiana Pacers on Monday, March 23. Carter's points prop was 11.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 21, Carter put up 13 points in a 105-104 loss to the Lakers. Carter is averaging 6.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers are surrendering 120.4 points per game, which ranks 27th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jevon Carter

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