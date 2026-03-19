Jevon Carter And Magic Face Hornets On March 19

In his last action, a 113-108 loss to the Thunder on March 17, Carter totaled 11 points. Carter is averaging 6.3 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 112.2 points per contest against the Hornets, which ranks their defense ninth in the NBA in points allowed.

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