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Jevon Carter
Orlando Magic

Jevon Carter

Orlando Magic • #2 PG

Jevon Carter And Magic Face Hornets On March 19

Jevon Carter and the Orlando Magic play the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, March 19. Carter's points prop was 7.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 113-108 loss to the Thunder on March 17, Carter totaled 11 points. Carter is averaging 6.3 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 112.2 points per contest against the Hornets, which ranks their defense ninth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jevon Carter

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