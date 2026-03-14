Jevon Carter And Magic Face Heat On March 14

Last time out on March 12, Carter posted six points in a 136-131 win over the Wizards. Carter is averaging 5.9 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Heat are conceding 116.5 points per contest, which ranks 18th in the league.

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