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Jevon Carter
Orlando Magic

Jevon Carter

Orlando Magic • #2 PG

Jevon Carter And Magic Play Hawks On March 16

Jevon Carter and the Orlando Magic play the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, March 16. Carter's points prop was 7.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 121-117 win over the Heat on March 14, Carter totaled seven points. Carter is averaging 5.9 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks are allowing 116.6 points per game, which ranks 19th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jevon Carter

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