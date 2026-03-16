Jevon Carter And Magic Play Hawks On March 16

In his last action, a 121-117 win over the Heat on March 14, Carter totaled seven points. Carter is averaging 5.9 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks are allowing 116.6 points per game, which ranks 19th in the league.

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