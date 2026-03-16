Jevon Carter And Magic Play Hawks On March 16
Jevon Carter and the Orlando Magic play the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, March 16. Carter's points prop was 7.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last action, a 121-117 win over the Heat on March 14, Carter totaled seven points. Carter is averaging 5.9 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
The Hawks are allowing 116.6 points per game, which ranks 19th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.