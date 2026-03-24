FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jevon Carter
Orlando Magic

Jevon Carter

Orlando Magic • #2 PG

Jevon Carter And Magic Square Off Against Cavaliers On March 24

Jevon Carter and the Orlando Magic play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, March 24. Carter's points prop was 10.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 23, Carter posted two points in a 128-126 loss to the Pacers. Carter is averaging 6.4 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers rank 13th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 114.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jevon Carter

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Orlando MagicRecent Orlando Magic Player News

View All Orlando Magic Player News