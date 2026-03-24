Jevon Carter And Magic Square Off Against Cavaliers On March 24

In his last game on March 23, Carter posted two points in a 128-126 loss to the Pacers. Carter is averaging 6.4 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers rank 13th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 114.7 points per contest.

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