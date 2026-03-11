FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Jevon Carter
Orlando Magic

Jevon Carter

Orlando Magic • #2 PG

Jevon Carter And Magic Play Cavaliers On March 11

Jevon Carter and the Orlando Magic play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, March 11. Carter's points prop was 8.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 8, Carter recorded five points in a 130-91 win over the Bucks. Carter is averaging 5.8 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers are giving up 114.6 points per contest, which ranks 14th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Jevon Carter

