Jett Howard

Orlando Magic • #13 SF

Jett Howard And Magic Face Wizards On March 12

Jett Howard and the Orlando Magic play the Washington Wizards on Thursday, March 12. Howard's points prop was 8.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 128-122 win over the Cavaliers on March 11, Howard put up eight points. Howard is averaging 5.2 points, 1.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 123.7 points per game against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

