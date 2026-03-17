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Jett Howard
Orlando Magic

Jett Howard

Orlando Magic • #13 SF

Jett Howard And Magic Take On Thunder On March 17

Jett Howard and the Orlando Magic play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, March 17. Howard's points prop was 5.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 124-112 loss to the Hawks on March 16, Howard tallied 10 points. Howard is averaging 5.4 points, 1.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder rank second in the league in points allowed, giving up 107.7 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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