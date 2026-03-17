Jett Howard And Magic Take On Thunder On March 17

In his most recent appearance, a 124-112 loss to the Hawks on March 16, Howard tallied 10 points. Howard is averaging 5.4 points, 1.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder rank second in the league in points allowed, giving up 107.7 points per game.

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