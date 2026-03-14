Jett Howard And Magic Play Heat On March 14
Jett Howard and the Orlando Magic play the Miami Heat on Saturday, March 14. Howard's points prop was 8.5 as of Saturday evening.
What It Means
Howard totaled 10 points and six rebounds in his most recent action, a 136-131 win over the Wizards on March 12. Howard is averaging 5.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
The Heat rank 19th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116.5 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.