Jericho Sims And Bucks Take On Nets On April 7

In his last game, a 131-115 win over the Grizzlies on April 5, Sims had 12 points. Sims is averaging 4.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 115.8 points per contest against the Nets, which ranks their defense 16th in the league in points allowed.

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