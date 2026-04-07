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Jericho Sims
Milwaukee Bucks

Jericho Sims

Milwaukee Bucks PF

Jericho Sims And Bucks Take On Nets On April 7

Jericho Sims and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, April 7. Sims' points prop was 7.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 131-115 win over the Grizzlies on April 5, Sims had 12 points. Sims is averaging 4.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 115.8 points per contest against the Nets, which ranks their defense 16th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jericho Sims

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