Jeremiah Fears And Pelicans Take On Rockets On March 13

Fears put up seven points in his most recent game, a 122-111 win over the Raptors on March 11. Fears is averaging 13.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets are conceding 110 points per game, which ranks fourth in the NBA.

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