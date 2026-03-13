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Jeremiah Fears
New Orleans Pelicans

Jeremiah Fears

New Orleans Pelicans PG

Jeremiah Fears And Pelicans Take On Rockets On March 13

Jeremiah Fears and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Houston Rockets on Friday, March 13. Fears' points prop was 9.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Fears put up seven points in his most recent game, a 122-111 win over the Raptors on March 11. Fears is averaging 13.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets are conceding 110 points per game, which ranks fourth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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