Jeremiah Fears
New Orleans Pelicans

Jeremiah Fears

New Orleans Pelicans PG

Jeremiah Fears And Pelicans Take On Raptors On March 11

Jeremiah Fears and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, March 11. Fears' points prop was 11.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 138-118 win over the Wizards on March 8, Fears tallied 18 points and seven assists. Fears is averaging 13.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors rank eighth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 111.7 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

