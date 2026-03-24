Jeremiah Fears And Pelicans Play Knicks On March 24

In his last game on March 21, Fears recorded seven points in a 111-106 loss to the Cavaliers. Fears is averaging 13.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 110.4 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the league in points allowed.

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