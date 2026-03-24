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Jeremiah Fears
New Orleans Pelicans

Jeremiah Fears

New Orleans Pelicans PG

Jeremiah Fears And Pelicans Play Knicks On March 24

Jeremiah Fears and the New Orleans Pelicans play the New York Knicks on Tuesday, March 24. Fears' points prop was 8.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 21, Fears recorded seven points in a 111-106 loss to the Cavaliers. Fears is averaging 13.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 110.4 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jeremiah Fears

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