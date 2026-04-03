Jeremiah Fears And Pelicans Play Kings On April 3

Fears totaled 21 points, two steals and two blocks in his last appearance, a 118-106 loss to the Trail Blazers on April 2. Fears is averaging 13.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 121.1 points per game against the Kings, which ranks their defense 27th in the league in points allowed.

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