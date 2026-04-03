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Jeremiah Fears
New Orleans Pelicans

Jeremiah Fears

New Orleans Pelicans PG

Jeremiah Fears And Pelicans Play Kings On April 3

Jeremiah Fears and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Sacramento Kings on Friday, April 3. Fears' points prop was 15.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Fears totaled 21 points, two steals and two blocks in his last appearance, a 118-106 loss to the Trail Blazers on April 2. Fears is averaging 13.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 121.1 points per game against the Kings, which ranks their defense 27th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jeremiah Fears

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