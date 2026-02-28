FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Jeremiah Fears And Pelicans Face Jazz On Feb. 28

Jeremiah Fears and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Utah Jazz on Saturday, Feb. 28. Fears' points prop was 14.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on Feb. 26, Fears put up 12 points and four assists in a 129-118 win over the Jazz. Fears is averaging 13.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 125.9 points per contest against the Jazz, which ranks their defense as the worst in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

