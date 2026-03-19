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Jeremiah Fears
New Orleans Pelicans

Jeremiah Fears

New Orleans Pelicans PG

Jeremiah Fears And Pelicans Face Clippers On March 19

Jeremiah Fears and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, March 19. Fears' points prop was 12.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 124-109 win over the Clippers on March 18, Fears totaled 11 points. Fears is averaging 13.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 112.8 points per contest against the Clippers, which ranks their defense 10th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jeremiah Fears

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