Jeremiah Fears And Pelicans Square Off Against Clippers On March 18

In his last game on March 16, Fears put up 17 points, six rebounds and five assists in a 129-111 win over the Mavericks. Fears is averaging 13.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 112.7 points per game against the Clippers, which ranks their defense 10th in the league in points allowed.

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