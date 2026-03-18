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Jeremiah Fears
New Orleans Pelicans

Jeremiah Fears

New Orleans Pelicans PG

Jeremiah Fears And Pelicans Square Off Against Clippers On March 18

Jeremiah Fears and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, March 18. Fears' points prop was 9.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 16, Fears put up 17 points, six rebounds and five assists in a 129-111 win over the Mavericks. Fears is averaging 13.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 112.7 points per game against the Clippers, which ranks their defense 10th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jeremiah Fears

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