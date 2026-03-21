Jeremiah Fears And Pelicans Play Cavaliers On March 21

In his last game on March 19, Fears posted eight points and two steals in a 105-99 win over the Clippers. Fears is averaging 13.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers are allowing 114.8 points per game, which ranks 13th in the league.

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