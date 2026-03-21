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Jeremiah Fears
New Orleans Pelicans

Jeremiah Fears

New Orleans Pelicans PG

Jeremiah Fears And Pelicans Play Cavaliers On March 21

Jeremiah Fears and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, March 21. Fears' points prop was 8.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 19, Fears posted eight points and two steals in a 105-99 win over the Clippers. Fears is averaging 13.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers are allowing 114.8 points per game, which ranks 13th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jeremiah Fears

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