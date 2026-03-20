Jerami Grant And Trail Blazers Take On Timberwolves On March 20

In his most recent action, a 127-119 win over the Pacers on March 18, Grant had eight points. Grant is averaging 18.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves are giving up 114.9 points per contest, which ranks 14th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.