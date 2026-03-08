Jerami Grant And Trail Blazers Face Pacers On March 8

In his most recent game, a 106-99 loss to the Rockets on March 6, Grant totaled 21 points and two steals. Grant is averaging 18.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers rank 26th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 119.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.