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Jerami Grant
Portland Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant

Portland Trail Blazers • #9 F

Jerami Grant And Trail Blazers Play Pacers On March 18

Jerami Grant and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, March 18. Grant's points prop was 17.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 114-95 win over the Nets on March 16, Grant had 12 points and five assists. Grant is averaging 18.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers are allowing 120.1 points per contest, which ranks 27th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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