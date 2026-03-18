Jerami Grant And Trail Blazers Play Pacers On March 18

In his most recent game, a 114-95 win over the Nets on March 16, Grant had 12 points and five assists. Grant is averaging 18.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers are allowing 120.1 points per contest, which ranks 27th in the NBA.

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