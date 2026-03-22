Jerami Grant And Trail Blazers Face Nuggets On March 22

In his most recent action, a 108-104 win over the Timberwolves on March 20, Grant tallied 26 points and three steals. Grant is averaging 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 116.5 points per contest against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 19th in the league in points allowed.

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