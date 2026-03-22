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Jerami Grant
Portland Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant

Portland Trail Blazers • #9 F

Jerami Grant And Trail Blazers Face Nuggets On March 22

Jerami Grant and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, March 22. Grant's points prop was 17.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 108-104 win over the Timberwolves on March 20, Grant tallied 26 points and three steals. Grant is averaging 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 116.5 points per contest against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 19th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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