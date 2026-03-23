Jerami Grant And Trail Blazers Take On Nets On March 23

Grant totaled 26 points and three steals in his last action, a 108-104 win over the Timberwolves on March 20. Grant is averaging 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Nets rank 16th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.5 points per game.

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