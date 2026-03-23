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Jerami Grant
Portland Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant

Portland Trail Blazers • #9 F

Jerami Grant And Trail Blazers Take On Nets On March 23

Jerami Grant and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, March 23. Grant's points prop was 17.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Grant totaled 26 points and three steals in his last action, a 108-104 win over the Timberwolves on March 20. Grant is averaging 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Nets rank 16th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.5 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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