Jerami Grant And Trail Blazers Face Nets On March 16

In his last appearance, a 109-103 loss to the 76ers on March 15, Grant put up 20 points. Grant is averaging 18.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Nets are surrendering 115.6 points per game, which ranks 16th in the NBA.

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