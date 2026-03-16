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Jerami Grant
Portland Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant

Portland Trail Blazers • #9 F

Jerami Grant And Trail Blazers Face Nets On March 16

Jerami Grant and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, March 16. Grant's points prop was 18.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 109-103 loss to the 76ers on March 15, Grant put up 20 points. Grant is averaging 18.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Nets are surrendering 115.6 points per game, which ranks 16th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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