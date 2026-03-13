Jerami Grant And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Jazz On March 13

Last time out on March 10, Grant put up 24 points in a 103-101 loss to the Hornets. Grant is averaging 19.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 125.0 points per game against the Jazz, which ranks their defense as the worst in the league in points allowed.

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