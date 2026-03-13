FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jerami Grant
Portland Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant

Portland Trail Blazers • #9 F

Jerami Grant And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Jazz On March 13

Jerami Grant and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Utah Jazz on Friday, March 13. Grant's points prop was 19.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 10, Grant put up 24 points in a 103-101 loss to the Hornets. Grant is averaging 19.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 125.0 points per game against the Jazz, which ranks their defense as the worst in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jerami Grant

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Portland Trail BlazersRecent Portland Trail Blazers Player News

View All Portland Trail Blazers Player News