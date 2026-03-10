FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jerami Grant
Portland Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant

Portland Trail Blazers • #9 F

Jerami Grant And Trail Blazers Play Hornets On March 10

Jerami Grant and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, March 10. Grant's points prop was 18.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Grant put up 21 points, two steals and two blocks in his most recent appearance, a 131-111 win over the Pacers on March 8. Grant is averaging 18.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 112.5 points per contest against the Hornets, which ranks their defense 10th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jerami Grant

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Portland Trail BlazersRecent Portland Trail Blazers Player News

View All Portland Trail Blazers Player News