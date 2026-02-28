FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Jerami Grant
Portland Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant

Portland Trail Blazers • #9 F

Jerami Grant And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Hornets On Feb. 28

Jerami Grant and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, Feb. 28. Grant's points prop was 20.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Last time out on Feb. 26, Grant put up 27 points in a 121-112 win over the Bulls. Grant is averaging 18.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 113.4 points per contest against the Hornets, which ranks their defense 10th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Jerami Grant

