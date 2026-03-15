Jerami Grant And Trail Blazers Face 76ers On March 15

Grant put up nine points in his most recent appearance, a 124-114 win over the Jazz on March 13. Grant is averaging 18.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers rank 18th in the league in points allowed, conceding 116.2 points per contest.

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