FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jerami Grant
Portland Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant

Portland Trail Blazers • #9 F

Jerami Grant And Trail Blazers Face 76ers On March 15

Jerami Grant and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, March 15. Grant's points prop was 18.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Grant put up nine points in his most recent appearance, a 124-114 win over the Jazz on March 13. Grant is averaging 18.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers rank 18th in the league in points allowed, conceding 116.2 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jerami Grant

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Portland Trail BlazersRecent Portland Trail Blazers Player News

View All Portland Trail Blazers Player News