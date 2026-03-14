FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum

Boston Celtics F

Jayson Tatum And Celtics Play Wizards On March 14

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics play the Washington Wizards on Saturday, March 14. Tatum's points prop was 22.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 10, Tatum posted 24 points and two steals in a 125-116 loss to the Spurs. Tatum is averaging 19.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 steal per game this season.

The Wizards are surrendering 123.9 points per game, which ranks 29th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jayson Tatum

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Boston CelticsRecent Boston Celtics Player News

View All Boston Celtics Player News