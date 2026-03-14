Jayson Tatum And Celtics Play Wizards On March 14

Last time out on March 10, Tatum posted 24 points and two steals in a 125-116 loss to the Spurs. Tatum is averaging 19.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 steal per game this season.

The Wizards are surrendering 123.9 points per game, which ranks 29th in the NBA.

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