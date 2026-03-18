Jayson Tatum And Celtics Take On Warriors On March 18

Tatum had 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists in his most recent game, a 120-112 win over the Suns on March 16. Tatum is averaging 20.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game this season.

The Warriors are conceding 114.4 points per contest, which ranks 12th in the league.

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