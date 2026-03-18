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Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum

Boston Celtics F

Jayson Tatum And Celtics Take On Warriors On March 18

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics play the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, March 18. Tatum's points prop was 21.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Tatum had 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists in his most recent game, a 120-112 win over the Suns on March 16. Tatum is averaging 20.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game this season.

The Warriors are conceding 114.4 points per contest, which ranks 12th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jayson Tatum

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