Jayson Tatum And Celtics Play Timberwolves On March 22

Tatum tallied 13 points and nine rebounds in his most recent action, a 117-112 win over the Grizzlies on March 20. Tatum is averaging 19.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steal per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 114.8 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 14th in the NBA in points allowed.

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