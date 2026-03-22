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Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum

Boston Celtics F

Jayson Tatum And Celtics Play Timberwolves On March 22

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, March 22. Tatum's points prop was 21.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Tatum tallied 13 points and nine rebounds in his most recent action, a 117-112 win over the Grizzlies on March 20. Tatum is averaging 19.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steal per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 114.8 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 14th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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