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Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum

Boston Celtics F

Jayson Tatum And Celtics Take On Thunder On March 25

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, March 25. Tatum's points prop was 19.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Tatum totaled 16 points, 11 rebounds and two steals in his last action, a 102-92 loss to the Timberwolves on March 22. Tatum is averaging 19.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game this season.

The Thunder are giving up 107.5 points per contest, which ranks second in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jayson Tatum

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