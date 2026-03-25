Jayson Tatum And Celtics Take On Thunder On March 25

Tatum totaled 16 points, 11 rebounds and two steals in his last action, a 102-92 loss to the Timberwolves on March 22. Tatum is averaging 19.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game this season.

The Thunder are giving up 107.5 points per contest, which ranks second in the league.

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