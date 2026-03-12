FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum

Boston Celtics F

Jayson Tatum And Celtics Play Thunder On March 12

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, March 12. Tatum's points prop was 18.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Tatum totaled 24 points and two steals in his most recent action, a 125-116 loss to the Spurs on March 10. Tatum is averaging 19.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 steal per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 107.9 points per game against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Jayson Tatum

