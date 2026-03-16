Jayson Tatum And Celtics Play Suns On March 16

Tatum totaled 20 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in his most recent action, a 111-100 win over the Wizards on March 14. Tatum is averaging 19.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game this season.

The Suns rank sixth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.2 points per contest.

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