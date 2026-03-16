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Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum

Boston Celtics F

Jayson Tatum And Celtics Play Suns On March 16

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics play the Phoenix Suns on Monday, March 16. Tatum's points prop was 20.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Tatum totaled 20 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in his most recent action, a 111-100 win over the Wizards on March 14. Tatum is averaging 19.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game this season.

The Suns rank sixth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.2 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jayson Tatum

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