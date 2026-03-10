FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum

Boston Celtics F

Jayson Tatum And Celtics Face Spurs On March 10

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics play the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, March 10. Tatum's points prop was 18.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 8, Tatum posted 20 points in a 109-98 win over the Cavaliers. Tatum is averaging 17.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 0.5 steals per game this season.

The Spurs rank seventh in the league in points allowed, giving up 111.5 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jayson Tatum

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Boston CelticsRecent Boston Celtics Player News

View All Boston Celtics Player News