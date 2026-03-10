Jayson Tatum And Celtics Face Spurs On March 10
Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics play the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, March 10. Tatum's points prop was 18.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on March 8, Tatum posted 20 points in a 109-98 win over the Cavaliers. Tatum is averaging 17.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 0.5 steals per game this season.
The Spurs rank seventh in the league in points allowed, giving up 111.5 points per game.
