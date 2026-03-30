Jayson Tatum And Celtics Square Off Against Hawks On March 30

In his most recent action, a 114-99 win over the Hornets on March 29, Tatum totaled 32 points and eight assists. Tatum is averaging 20.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks are allowing 116.4 points per game, which ranks 18th in the NBA.

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