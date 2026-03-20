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Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum

Boston Celtics F

Jayson Tatum And Celtics Play Grizzlies On March 20

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics play the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, March 20. Tatum's points prop was 22.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Tatum totaled 24 points and 10 rebounds in his most recent game, a 120-99 win over the Warriors on March 18. Tatum is averaging 20.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 118.6 points per contest against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 24th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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