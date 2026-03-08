FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Jayson Tatum And Celtics Play Cavaliers On March 8

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, March 8. Tatum's points prop was 17.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Tatum put up 15 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in his last game, a 120-100 win over the Mavericks on March 6. Last season, Tatum averaged 15.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steal per game.

The Cavaliers rank 14th in the league in points allowed, giving up 114.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

