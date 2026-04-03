Jayson Tatum And Celtics Play Bucks On April 3

Last time out on April 1, Tatum put up 25 points, 18 rebounds, 11 assists and two steals in a 147-129 win over the Heat. Tatum is averaging 21.3 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks rank 20th in the league in points allowed, giving up 116.7 points per contest.

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