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Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum

Boston Celtics F

Jayson Tatum And Celtics Play Bucks On April 3

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics play the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, April 3. Tatum's points prop was 22.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 1, Tatum put up 25 points, 18 rebounds, 11 assists and two steals in a 147-129 win over the Heat. Tatum is averaging 21.3 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks rank 20th in the league in points allowed, giving up 116.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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