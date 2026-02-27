FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jaylon Tyson
Cleveland Cavaliers

Jaylon Tyson

Cleveland Cavaliers • #20 SG

Jaylon Tyson And Cavaliers Take On Pistons On Feb. 27

Jaylon Tyson and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Detroit Pistons on Friday, Feb. 27. Tyson's points prop was 12.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Tyson put up 14 points, 10 rebounds and two steals in his most recent game, a 118-116 loss to the Bucks on Feb. 25. Tyson is averaging 13.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 109.5 points per contest against the Pistons, which ranks their defense fourth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jaylon Tyson

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Cleveland CavaliersRecent Cleveland Cavaliers Player News

View All Cleveland Cavaliers Player News