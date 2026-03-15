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Jaylon Tyson
Cleveland Cavaliers

Jaylon Tyson

Cleveland Cavaliers • #20 SG

Jaylon Tyson And Cavaliers Take On Mavericks On March 15

Jaylon Tyson and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, March 15. Tyson's points prop was 11.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Tyson totaled eight points in his last appearance, a 138-105 win over the Mavericks on March 13. Tyson is averaging 13.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks rank 23rd in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 118.0 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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