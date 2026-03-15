Jaylon Tyson And Cavaliers Take On Mavericks On March 15

Tyson totaled eight points in his last appearance, a 138-105 win over the Mavericks on March 13. Tyson is averaging 13.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks rank 23rd in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 118.0 points per contest.

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