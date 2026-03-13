Jaylon Tyson And Cavaliers Take On Mavericks On March 13

In his last action, a 128-122 loss to the Magic on March 11, Tyson put up four points. Tyson is averaging 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 117.7 points per contest against the Mavericks, which ranks their defense 22nd in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.