Jaylon Tyson And Cavaliers Take On Magic On March 11

Tyson totaled 11 points in his last game, a 115-101 win over the 76ers on March 9. Tyson is averaging 13.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Magic rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 113.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.