FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jaylon Tyson
Cleveland Cavaliers

Jaylon Tyson

Cleveland Cavaliers • #20 SG

Jaylon Tyson And Cavaliers Face 76ers On March 9

Jaylon Tyson and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, March 9. Tyson's points prop was 11.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Tyson tallied eight points and six rebounds in his most recent action, a 109-98 loss to the Celtics on March 8. Tyson is averaging 13.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers rank 18th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jaylon Tyson

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Cleveland CavaliersRecent Cleveland Cavaliers Player News

View All Cleveland Cavaliers Player News