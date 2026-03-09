Jaylon Tyson And Cavaliers Face 76ers On March 9

Tyson tallied eight points and six rebounds in his most recent action, a 109-98 loss to the Celtics on March 8. Tyson is averaging 13.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers rank 18th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.